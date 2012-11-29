Nov 29 Cisco Systems Inc said it will
buy privately held network traffic-management software maker
Cariden Technologies Inc for about $141 million in cash.
Cariden will be integrated into Cisco's service provider
networking group unit, Cisco said.
California-based Cariden supplies network planning, design
and traffic management solutions for telecommunications service
providers.
This is Cisco's third acquisition in November. Earlier this
month Cisco said it will buy privately held cloud networking
company Meraki for $1.2 billion in cash as part of its cloud and
networking strategy.
Cisco shares were slightly up at $18.91 in trading before
the bell on Thursday after closing at $18.83 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday.