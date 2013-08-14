Aug 14 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue in line with Wall Street expectations on continued strength in its enterprise business.

The world's biggest network equipment maker had a net profit of $2.3 billion, or 42 cents per share, compared with a profit of $1.9 billion or 36 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $12.4 billion, matching analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.