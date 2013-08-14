UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Aug 14 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue in line with Wall Street expectations on continued strength in its enterprise business.
The world's biggest network equipment maker had a net profit of $2.3 billion, or 42 cents per share, compared with a profit of $1.9 billion or 36 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $12.4 billion, matching analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.