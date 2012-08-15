Aug 15 Cisco Systems Inc reported quarterly revenue and earnings that beat estimates, thanks to cost savings and an ongoing restructuring program.

Fourth-quarter net income, excluding items, was $2.5 billion or 47 cents per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of 45 cents a share as compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 4 percent from the year-ago quarter to $11.7 billion, compared with a Street view of $11.61 billion.