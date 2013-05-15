(Adds executive comments on global economic trends)
By Sinead Carew and Nicola Leske
NEW YORK May 15 Network equipment maker Cisco
Systems Inc posted a higher than expected quarterly
profit and said current-quarter revenue could increase, giving
some relief to investors who had worried it was being hurt by
weak technology spending.
Cisco shares rose about 8 percent after Chief Executive John
Chambers said the company was seeing some good signs in the
United States and that other parts of the world are
"encouraging."
"We are managing the business to account for a continued
slow steady recovery on a global basis," Chambers said.
Chambers' commentary is closely watched by investors as
Cisco is seen as a strong indicator for the general health of
the technology industry because of its broad customer base.
Cisco forecast current-quarter earnings per share of 50 to
52 cents, excluding unusual items, in line with Wall Street
expectations. It said revenue would grow in a range of 4 to 7
percent from the year-ago quarter.
This implies revenue of about $12.16 billion to $12.5
billion, compared with analysts' expectations for $12.47 billion
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
RBC Capital analyst Mark Sue said the outlook was much
better than expected since several Cisco rivals had much lower
forecasts for the current quarter.
"All things considered the guidance was actually decent. The
commentary was encouraging considering the mixed environment
we're in," Sue said.
Recent signs of weakness from companies including Juniper
Networks and International Business Machines Corp
made investors worry that Cisco would follow suit, due
to sluggish spending by customers such as the U.S. government.
"They seem to be bucking the trend and that's encouraging,
said Sue.
While Chambers said revenue from the U.S. federal government
was down 3 percent in the quarter due to spending cutbacks, this
was offset by increased state and local government spending
which boosted overall U.S. public sector revenue by 5 percent.
About 20 percent of Cisco's revenue comes from public sector
clients around the world, Chief Financial Officer Frank
Calderoni said in an interview.
Calderoni said Cisco is seeing "a slow and steady recovery"
in its global business with signs of economic strength in places
such as the United States and weakness in areas including
Southern Europe and some Asian countries.
"We had a stronger performance in two areas: the Americas,
with primary good performance in the United States, and the
emerging countries around the world," he said.
Profit for the fiscal third quarter ended on April 27 grew
to $2.5 billion, or 46 cents per share, from $2.17 billion, or
40 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding unusual items, earnings per share came in at 51
cents compared with Wall Street expectations for 49 cents
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose more than 5 percent to $12.2 billion from $11.6
billion and compared with Wall Street expectations for $12.18
billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Mark McKechnie, an analyst at Evercore was impressed with
Cisco's gross margin of 63 percent, above the company's target
of 61 to 62 percent.
"It will be interesting to see if they can raise the
guidance on margins, McKechnie said.
Cisco forecast fourth-quarter gross margins of 61 to 62
percent, matching the prior quarter's estimate.
Cisco shares rose to $23 in extended trading after closing
at $21.21 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew and Nicola Leske; Editing by Richard
Chang)