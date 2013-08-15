(Corrects paragraph 4 to delete reference to Flip camera line
being sold)
By Bill Rigby
Aug 14 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc
is cutting 4,000 jobs, or 5 percent of its workforce,
as it makes a fresh attempt to reduce costs and refocus on
growth areas in the face of uncertain demand for its networking
equipment.
Shares of the world's biggest network equipment maker fell
more than 9 percent after hours, their biggest drop in more than
a year if reflected on Nasdaq on Thursday.
A lukewarm revenue forecast dashed expectations that Cisco
could overcome muted demand for tech infrastructure. Its shares
had been up more than 50 percent in the past 12 months.
Cisco has been whittling away at its workforce and selling
off consumer businesses such as home networking, in a turnaround
begun in 2010, when it started losing ground to nimbler rivals
like Juniper Networks and Palo Alto Networks.
The company that once specialized in providing the backbone
of the Internet now sees software and equipment for datacenters
and corporate cloud networking as its keys to growth. But
Wednesday's results suggest the pace of expansion has been
slower than anticipated, analysts said.
"The environment in terms of our business is improving
slightly but nowhere near the pace that we want," said Chief
Executive John Chambers on a conference call following quarterly
earnings. "We have to very quickly reallocate the resources."
Cisco said last month it plans to buy cybersecurity company
Sourcefire Inc for $2.7 billion. The company has made it a
priority to improve security across its hardware, software and
cloud products.
Chambers also said the current business environment was
underperforming his expectations. Despite strength in the United
States, weakness in Asia and mixed results from Europe continued
to dog its business.
The Cisco CEO's take on the global corporate technology
environment is closely watched by investors, as Cisco is
regarded a strong indicator of the general health of the
technology industry because of its broad customer base.
Shares of Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp, IBM
and Hewlett-Packard Co all fell slightly after
hours.
INVESTORS HAD HIGH HOPES
Cisco forecast 3 percent to 5 percent revenue growth this
quarter, toward the low end of expectations, as it continues to
grapple with an uncertain global IT spending environment.
Executives also forecast on Wednesday earnings-per-share of
50 cents to 51 cents in its fiscal current quarter. Earlier,
Cisco reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue in line with Wall
Street expectations.
The company's forecast for current-quarter revenue growth
translated into a range of $12.2 billion to $12.5 billion.
Analysts on average had expected $12.5 billion.
"You had a tough set-up with higher expectations going in,"
said Mark McKechnie, an analyst at Evercore, who said last
quarter's relatively strong earnings and financial forecasts had
raised optimism among investors.
"Chambers' commentary was a bit more muted; he's talking
about a slower recovery but inconsistency across geographies."
Cisco had a net profit of $2.3 billion, or 42 cents per
share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with a profit of
$1.9 billion, or 36 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $12.4 billion, matching analysts'
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding some items, the company reported profit of 52
cents per share, which was a penny better than analysts' average
estimate.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby, Editing by Bernard Orr)