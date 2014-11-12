BRIEF-Kew Media Group receives shareholder approval for qualifying acquisition
* Kew media group inc. Receives shareholder approval for qualifying acquisition
Nov 12 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc reported a marginal 1.3 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by higher orders for its new routers and switches.
The company's net profit fell to $1.83 billion, or 35 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 25, from $2 billion, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $12.25 billion from $12.09 billion.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
March 13 Morgan Stanley is hiring hundreds of tech-savvy specialists at its wealth management branches to train advisers on the firm's new digital tools, the bank's co-head of wealth management Andy Saperstein said in an interview.
* First patient dosed in Phase 2 trial evaluating Transgene's TG4010 in combination with Opdivo(nivolumab) for 2nd line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)