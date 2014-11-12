Nov 12 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc reported a marginal 1.3 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by higher orders for its new routers and switches.

The company's net profit fell to $1.83 billion, or 35 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 25, from $2 billion, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $12.25 billion from $12.09 billion.

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)