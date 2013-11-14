Nov 14 Cisco Systems Inc's shares were
set to open about 13 percent lower after the network equipment
maker forecast a steep drop in revenue, prompting at least two
brokerages to downgrade its stock and 12 to cut their price
targets.
The company said on Wednesday that it expected an 8-10
percent fall in current-quarter revenue.
Cisco reported lower-than-expected revenue for the quarter
ended Oct. 26 mainly due to a fall in sales to telecom and cable
service providers and in emerging markets.
Analysts cut the price target on Cisco's stock by as much as
$6 to a low of $20.
"While our checks noted emerging markets weakness, we were
clearly wrong on magnitude of the order weakness," Deutsche Bank
analyst Brian Modoff said in a note.
Modoff downgraded Cisco's stock to "hold" from "buy", and
cut his price target to $25 from $28.
The company's revenue warning comes after a former U.S. spy
agency contractor exposed widespread surveillance by the
National Security Agency through internet data, much of which is
transmitted via Cisco's network equipment
Cisco Chief Financial Officer Frank Calderoni said the
company was affected by a political backlash in China, but it
was difficult to quantify how much of its revenue shortfall was
due to the issue.
In a note titled "An outlook to make even mom look twice",
RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Sue said the China issue might
linger for a while for Cisco.
Sue cut his price target on the stock to $22 from $24,
maintaining a rating of "outperform".
Analysts also said Cisco faced stiff competition from
companies such as Aruba Networks Inc, Alcatel-Lucent SA
, Brocade Communications Systems Inc,
Ciena Corp, F5 Networks Inc, Riverbed
Technology Inc and Juniper Networks Inc.
Cisco looks increasingly vulnerable to technological
innovations and competitive pressures, Credit Suisse analyst
Kulbinder Garcha said in a note.
Garcha cut the price target on Cisco's stock to $20.
Cisco shares were down at $20.93 in trading before the bell.
The stock closed at $23.99 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)