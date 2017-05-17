May 17 Cisco Systems Inc, the world's largest networking gear maker, reported its sixth straight fall in quarterly revenue, largely due to declines in its router business.

The company's net income rose to $2.52 billion, or 50 cents per share, in the third quarter ended April 29 from $2.35 billion, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 0.5 percent to $11.94 billion, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)