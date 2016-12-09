BRIEF-Fidelity National Information Services increases qtrly dividend to $0.29 per share
Jan 25 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
NEW YORK Dec 9 Arista Networks Inc used rival Cisco Systems' network device technology in its ethernet switches without permission, a U.S. trade judge ruled on Friday, handing Cisco yet another win in a sprawling legal battle over patents between the two companies.
The judge, MaryJoan McNamara of the U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington, said that Arista had infringed two patents owned by Cisco. The commission in June, in a separate case, ordered an import ban on Arista's products that infringed several other Cisco patents. (Reporting by Andrew Chung, editing by G Crosse)
Jan 25 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 25 The U.S. jury weighing whether a former Jefferies Group LLC bond trader cheated his customers on bond prices signaled it may be near a verdict, despite being deadlocked on two of the 10 securities fraud counts the defendant faced.
* Avis Budget Group Inc - board approved a reduction to size of board from thirteen to twelve directors-SEC filing