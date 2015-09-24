BEIJING, Sept 24 Cisco Systems Inc said
Thursday it would form a joint-venture with Chinese server maker
Inspur to sell networking and cloud computing products in China,
where the Silicon Valley firm faces political pressure and
declining sales.
Cisco and Inspur said they would invest $100 million in the
project, although they offered few other details.
The partnership is one of a growing number of tie-ups
between Chinese and U.S. technology firms announced during or
ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the United
States this week.
Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it would partner
with Baidu Inc and Chinese state-owned private
investment firm Tsinghua Unigroup on cloud technology, while
Dell Inc announced last week it would invest $125 billion over
five years in China.
Earlier this year, IBM pledged to help develop
China's advanced chip industry with a "Made with China"
strategy, while chipmakers Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc
are developing chips with smaller Chinese companies.
Similar to its dealings with the foreign auto industry in
decades past, Chinese officials have made clear to foreign
technology firms that market access depends on their sharing
technology and cooperating with Chinese industry.
Like many of its peers, Cisco's market share has retreated
in recent quarters in China, where its products have been
labeled a cybersecurity threat by state media and
government-affiliated experts.
U.S. business lobbies have said the Chinese allegations
amount to protectionism, while China has pointed to the
experience of Cisco's Shenzhen-based rival Huawei Technologies
Co Ltd, which faced similar accusations from Capitol
Hill when it sought to enter the United States.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Stephen Coates)