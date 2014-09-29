By Marina Lopes
| WASHINGTON, Sept 29
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 Cisco Systems will
invest $1 billion over two years to expand its cloud offerings,
the company said on Monday, linking hundreds of data centers and
cloud providers around the world in a network with more than 30
partners.
The network, called Intercloud, will help businesses process
and manage data generated from billions of devices and
applications around the world, Cisco said.
Businesses in the network aim to bridge the gap between
public and private cloud computing and will share cloud
infrastructure the same way mobile telecommunications companies
have roaming agreements.
With partners including Deutsche Telekom, BT
group and Equinix Inc, Cisco said it will add
250 data centers in 50 countries to its cloud network.
Intercloud will also allow companies to direct data traffic
through specific clouds and data centers. This will help
international businesses deal with foreign regulations requiring
companies to house data collected from its citizens in local
data centers.
The company also hopes the offering will address security
and reliability concerns that have prevented businesses from
accessing the cloud through public Internet connections.
Its partnership with Equinix, a data center provider that
offers interconnection solutions, will provide customers a
protected access path to public cloud networks.
Telecom provider BT will use Cisco technology to
interconnect public and private clouds into the Intercloud,
allowing their customers to securely move workloads between BT
data centers and different clouds.
Cisco is also offering a hybrid cloud bundle that will allow
customers currently using a private cloud to tap into the
network.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by David Gregorio)