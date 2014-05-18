NEW YORK May 18 Cisco Systems Inc's
chief executive officer has written a letter to President Barack
Obama urging him to curtail government surveillance after
evidence circulated showing the National Security Agency had
intercepted Cisco equipment, a company spokesman said on Sunday.
In a letter dated May 15, John Chambers, chief executive
officer and chairman of the networking equipment giant, warned
of an erosion of confidence in the U.S. technology industry and
called for new "standards of conduct" in how the NSA conducts
its surveillance.
"We simply cannot operate this way, our customers trust us
to be able to deliver to their doorsteps products that meet the
highest standards of integrity and security," Chambers said in
the letter.
The letter follows the circulation of pictures on the
Internet showing NSA staff opening boxes of Cisco gear, the
Financial Times reported on Sunday. "There have been allegations
that the NSA has intercepted IT equipment in transit from
manufacturers to customers to help monitor and gain information
on surveillance targets," the paper wrote.
The allegations stem from early reporting from Guardian
journalist Glenn Greenwald, who has written about a number of
NSA documents that were provided by former NSA contractor Edward
Snowden.
In the letter, Chambers states that "if these allegations
are true, these actions will undermine confidence in our
industry and in the ability of technology companies to deliver
products globally."
In a separate blog post on Cisco's site dated May 13, the
company's general counsel, Mark Chandler, wrote that "...we
ought to be able to count on the government to ... not interfere
with the lawful delivery of our products in the form in which we
have manufactured them."
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Eric Walsh)