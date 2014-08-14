Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
Aug 14 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc said it would take restructuring charges of $700 million in cash in the year ending July 2015 related to its plan to cut 6,000 jobs.
The latest round of layoffs is at least the third workforce reduction in about as many years for a company once synonymous with the Internet boom. The company has failed to sustain growth in its high-end switches and routers business.
Cisco said $250-$350 million of the charges would be recognized in the first quarter.
The company on Wednesday reported flat profit for the fourth quarter ended July 26 and forecast tepid first-quarter profit and revenue. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
