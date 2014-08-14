(Adds analyst quote, background on CEO and on company history)
By Marina Lopes and Soham Chatterjee
Aug 14 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc
said on Thursday its plan to slash 6,000 jobs will
result in restructuring charges of $700 million in cash in the
year ending July 2015.
The latest round of layoffs, announced on Wednesday, is at
least the fourth workforce reduction in about as many years for
a company once synonymous with the Internet boom and could spark
a shakeup in management, analysts said.
Shares in Cisco, still the world's largest networking
equipment maker, were down 2.7 percent at $24.52 on the Nasdaq.
Cisco has failed to sustain growth in its high-end switches
and routers business and is grappling with competition from
so-called software-defined networks (SDN) which offer software
that can run on cheap hardware.
The company will recognize $250 million to $350 million of
the charges in the first quarter, it said in a regulatory
filing.
John Chambers, Cisco's veteran chief executive, blamed the
cuts on global uncertainty and said he will use the savings to
reinvest in profitable sectors like cloud computing and
security.
While the company has cut over 17,000 in the past four
years, acquisitions have helped its headcount grow to around
74,000 from 71,000 in 2011, according to Cisco's regulatory
filings.
"He is right-sizing Cisco and trying to get some strategic
changes put in place. In the interim he has got to maintain his
margins," said Ken Dulaney, analyst at Gartner.
The cuts could put pressure on 64-year-old Chambers to
retire. The CEO has led the company for nearly 20 years and in
2012 said he would look to retire in two to four years.
But Chambers is unlikely to leave before he is ready.
According to Dulaney, Cisco's board is loyal to Chambers, who
joined the company as senior vice president in 1991 and helped
it grow into a $128 billion operation, one of the most valuable
tech companies in the world.
Still the announcement, which made Cisco the biggest
decliner on the S&P 500 on Thursday, could cause a shake up at
the company.
"A lot of his software investments have not panned out. He
has got to get back to his core business and do greater things.
That will happen if he gets new management under him," said
Dulaney.
Cisco is also battling sluggish sales and increased
competition in emerging markets. The company's rivals include
Juniper Networks Inc and China's Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd.
Cisco said on Wednesday that sales fell 23 percent in China
and 13 percent in Brazil in the fourth quarter ended July 26.
The company also reported flat profit for the fourth quarter
and forecast tepid first-quarter profit and revenue.
(Editing by Simon Jennings and Andrew Hay)