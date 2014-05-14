(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say shares rose instead of fell)

By Marina Lopes

NEW YORK May 14 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc posted a lower-than-expected 5.5 percent decline in quarterly revenue, and the company's shares gained in after-hours trading.

Cisco had a net profit of $2.2 billion in the third quarter, down from $2.5 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Cisco reported revenue of $11.5 billion, down from $12.2 billion a year earlier. Wall Street on average had expected $11.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Richard Chang)