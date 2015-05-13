BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces early redemption of 5.85 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Liquor Stores N.A. ltd. Announces early redemption of 5.85 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
May 13 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc reported a 5.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for its switching equipment and routers.
The company's net profit rose to $2.44 billion, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter ended April 25, from $2.18 billion, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased to $12.14 billion from $11.55 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Phoenix Tower International acquires 202 wireless communication tower sites from Digicel in El Salvador
* Phoenix Tower International acquires 202 wireless communication tower sites from Digicel in El Salvador

* Hyduke Energy Services Inc announces the closing of the acquisition of Avalanche Metal Industries Ltd