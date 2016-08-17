GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks tough on currencies
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Aug 17 Cisco Systems Inc reported a 2 percent drop in quarterly revenue and said it would lay off up to 5,500 employees, or nearly 7 percent of its workforce, as the world's largest networking gear maker struggles with sluggish demand for its main switching and routing business.
However, the company's net profit rose to $2.81 billion, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended July 30, from $2.32 billion, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $12.64 billion from $12.84 billion.
Technology news site CRN, citing sources close to the company, reported on Tuesday that Cisco planned to lay off about 14,000 employees, or nearly 20 percent of its workforce. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Olympia Financial Group Inc. announces 5-year lease extension of Olympia's Calgary office
BOGOTA, Jan 31 Avianca Holdings SA, one of Latin America's biggest airlines, said late on Tuesday it is seeking a commercial alliance with United Continental Holdings Inc, under terms still to be negotiated.