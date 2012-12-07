Dec 7 Cisco Systems Inc : * CEO says wants to double software revenue in next 5 years, today at about $6

billion * CFO sees 14-17 percent cagr in 3-5 years in mobility market, from $3BLN in

2012 * CFO sees 6-9 percent cagr in 3-5 years in video and collaboration from $8

billion in 2012 * CFO sees sees services business 9-11 percent cagr in 3-5 years, currently at

$10 billion * CFO sees security business 5-7 percent cagr in 3-5 years, now at $1 billion * CFO sees business in emerging markets at 7-13 percent cagr in 3-5 years, now

at $9BLN * CFO sees switching and routing business 5-7 cagr in 3-5 years from $46

billion