(Adds earnings details, background)

Feb 8 Network equipment maker Systems Inc said second quarter earnings and revenue beat average estimates, leading it to increase its dividend.

Revenue rose 10.6 percent from the year-ago quarter to $11.5 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $11.23 billion.

Net income grew to $2.2 billion, or 40 cents per share, from $1.5 billion, or $27 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 47 cents per share, beating the average estimate of 43 cents a share, as compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cisco said on Wednesday it plans to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per common share, up 2 cents from the previous quarter. (Reporting By Nicola Leske; Editing by Richard Chang)