Feb 8 Network equipment maker Systems Inc
said second quarter earnings and revenue beat average
estimates, leading it to increase its dividend.
Revenue rose 10.6 percent from the year-ago quarter to $11.5
billion. Analysts on average were expecting $11.23 billion.
Net income grew to $2.2 billion, or 40 cents per share, from
$1.5 billion, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 47 cents per share, beating
the average estimate of 43 cents a share, as compiled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cisco said on Wednesday it plans to pay a quarterly dividend
of $0.08 per common share, up 2 cents from the previous quarter.
