* Stock down 9 pct premarket
* BMO, Deutsche, Nomura, Piper Jaffray, Mizuho cut targets
(Adds details on company's results, brokerage comments, share
movement)
May 10 Shares of Cisco Systems Inc fell
9 percent in premarket trading on Thursday, after the network
equipment maker forecast weaker-than-expected quarterly results
on growing worries about the European economy and enterprise IT
spending.
Brokerages including BMO, Deutsche, Nomura, Piper Jaffray
and Mizuho cut their price target on Cisco's stock.
Cisco reported higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings
on Wednesday but said it was "really hard to read" what would
happen in the second half of the year as customers were more
cautious about Europe.
The company, which relies on government and corporate
spending on Internet gear, could be in for further estimate cuts
if economic trends deteriorate further, said Nomura.
Cisco's comments will likely pressure stocks across the
sector, analysts said.
"The weak fourth-quarter guide is indicative of near-term
macro-driven uncertainty in enterprise IT spending," said
Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Modoff.
Cisco's comments about its telepresence sales, which were
hurt by spending cuts by governments as well as businesses, are
also negative for videoconferencing company Polycom Inc
, BMO Capital Markets analysts said.
The tough spending environment will make it even more
difficult for Polycom to fix its sales execution issues, said
BMO analysts, who cut their price target on Cisco by $2 to $20.
Last month, Polycom forecast second-quarter results that
were below expectations after the first quarter was hurt by
lower government spending.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, nine analysts rate
Cisco stock a "strong buy," 15 rate it a "buy," 19 have a "hold"
and only two rate it a "sell." The mean price target on the
stock is $22.58.
Shares of Cisco, whose rivals also include Juniper Networks
Inc and Hewlett-Packard Co, closed at $18.78 on
the Nasdaq on Wednesday. They were down $1.65 at $17.13 in
premarket trade on Thursday.