By Dan Levine and Erin Geiger Smith
March 22 Cisco Systems Inc must pay $70
million in damages to patent licenser XpertUniverse Inc for
fraudulently obtaining technology developed by the New York
company, a jury found on Friday, according to court filings.
The jury also found that Cisco violated two XpertUniverse
patents, and awarded an additional $34,000 in damages on those
claims.
Cisco, the world's largest manufacturer of networking
equipment, said it would appeal if the judge leaves the jury
verdict intact.
"We are surprised and extremely disappointed with the jury's
verdict," Cisco said in an emailed statement after the verdict
was delivered in a Delaware federal court.
XpertUniverse claimed in the lawsuit that San Jose,
California-based Cisco's "Expert on Demand" software platform
was based on software that XpertUniverse developed.
XpertUniverse said Cisco violated a non-disclosure agreement
it had signed and filed for patents on technology developed by
XpertUniverse. It said the companies had entered a relationship
in which Cisco would distribute technology XpertUniverse had
developed to efficiently match customers with call center
experts.
XpertUniverse said that the companies signed the
non-disclosure agreement before it showed Cisco "every aspect of
its intellectual property."
Cisco approached XpertUniverse in 2004 and the companies
worked together until 2007, when Cisco severed the relationship,
XpertUniverse said in its lawsuit.
The next year, Cisco announced it was launching "Expert on
Demand." XpertUniverse filed its lawsuit in 2009.
In a court filing this week, Cisco told U.S. District Judge
Richard Andrews in Wilmington that "no evidence exists from
which the jury could find in favor of XU on either its
fraudulent concealment or patent claims."
XpertUniverse attorney Charles Cantine of Stroock & Stroock
& Lavan LLP said the company was "obviously very happy" with the
verdict.
The case in U.S. District Court, District of Delaware is
XpertUniverse Inc. vs. Cisco Systems Inc., 09-157.