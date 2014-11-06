(Adds China leasing order, paragraph 5)

By Tim Hepher

PARIS Nov 6 Airlines in China and East Asia have ordered too few passenger jets, leasing company CIT Aerospace said, striking a contrast with recent industry warnings of an aviation capacity glut.

While a purchasing boom by low-cost carriers in Southeast Asia has sparked concerns about a surplus in those countries, CIT and other industry watchers say China's problem concerning the latest generation of jets is one of under-ordering.

"China and that region of Asia have not got enough orders. They have missed opportunities to get new technology aircraft at close dates from the manufacturers directly," Steve Mason, vice president of CIT Aerospace, a subsidiary of U.S. commercial lender CIT Group, said in an interview.

That could benefit leasing companies like CIT and others that have placed speculative orders for the medium-haul Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo, two models in the process of being upgraded to provide double-digit fuel savings.

Confirmation of the opportunity eyed by lessors emerged on Thursday when Hong Kong's China Aircraft Leasing placed a $10 billion provisional order for 100 Airbus jets.

In a newly published paper, CIT's Mason dismissed fears of an aircraft order "bubble" but predicted consolidation between Asian airlines as they compete for an explosion in traffic that is expected to see half of the world's air itineraries having some contact with Asian airspace within the next two decades.

Bearing in mind what manufacturers can produce, and the fact that many planes are not due to be delivered until next decade, supply and demand are broadly balanced, Mason told Reuters.

The report comes days ahead of a Nov. 10-11 gathering of Pacific Rim nations in Beijing that is expected to include a bilateral summit between Chinese and U.S. leaders.

China frequently places plane orders to coincide with high-level contacts with the United States or Europe, though the role of such set-piece governments announcements has been dwindling.

Industry sources said it was too early to say whether Boeing would secure plane orders on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation talks. Boeing declined to comment.

Owing to a surge in demand, the waiting list for the latest Airbus and Boeing jets stretches well beyond China's usual five-year planning cycle, hampering efforts to buy enough aircraft to keep pace with demand, according to industry sources.

However, they also note that many of the 980 unidentified orders already contained in the Boeing order book - for which the name of the buyer is temporarily withheld at the request of the airline - are widely thought to be earmarked for China.

CIT, one of the world's largest leasing companies, also played down recent concerns about the threat to aircraft orders from any potential rise in interest rates as economies recover.

Some in the industry have expressed concerns that a cocktail of high fuel prices, and low interest rates that favoured large-scale equipment purchases, may be drawing to a close, prompting airlines to hold onto older aircraft for longer than planned.

"There is a difference between the interest rate and the availability of capital. There is a lot of capital out there," Tony Diaz, president of CIT Commercial Air, told Reuters.

"If rates went up 300 or 400 or 500 basis points and there was still availability then fine, you pay a little more, but in the big picture it is not going to make a huge difference. If the capital starts to become scarce, that is different." (Editing by Michael Urquhart)