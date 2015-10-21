UPDATE 1-German lawmaker warns U.S. exchanges against Deutsche Boerse bids
* London banks likely to relocate to several EU cities (Adds more detail)
(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove reference to Ellen Alemany being the former CEO of Merrill Lynch and the NYSE)
Oct 21 U.S. small-business lender CIT Group Inc said Chief Executive John Thain will retire effective March 31, 2016 and be replaced by Ellen Alemany, a CIT board member.
The company also said it would explore strategic alternatives for its $10 billion commercial air unit and sell its CIT Canada and CIT China businesses to help with its transition to a U.S. commercial bank.
The company said the divestitures would help it simplify its bank-centric business model.
CIT said Thain would remain with the company as chairman and Alemany will be appointed vice chairman in November. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* London banks likely to relocate to several EU cities (Adds more detail)
LONDON, March 30 American stock exchanges should not attempt to buy Deutsche Boerse, the German exchange whose bid to merge with its London counterpart has just collapsed, a senior German politician said on Thursday.