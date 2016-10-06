Oct 6 Avolon Holdings Ltd, a unit of China's Bohai Leasing Co Ltd, said it had agreed to buy the aircraft leasing business of CIT Group for $10 billion.

The combined entity will have a fleet of 910 aircraft valued at over $43 billion, Avolon said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)