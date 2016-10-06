Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Oct 6 Avolon Holdings Ltd, a unit of China's Bohai Leasing Co Ltd, said it had agreed to buy the aircraft leasing business of CIT Group for $10 billion.
The combined entity will have a fleet of 910 aircraft valued at over $43 billion, Avolon said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
Jan 27 The world's largest fast-food retailer McDonald's Corp said it would sell its Nordic restaurants to British equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd's founder and chairman Guy Hands as part of a turnaround plan it had previously announced.