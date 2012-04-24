* Excluding debt payment, pretax profit rose 21 pct
* Loan chargeoffs and nonaccruals declined
* Lender's new online bank has more than $1 bln of deposits
By Jed Horowitz
April 24 CIT Group Inc, the
small-business lender led by former Merrill Lynch Chief
Executive Officer John Thain, said it lost $446.5 million in the
first quarter after taking $620 million of charges for retiring
high-cost debt.
Its shares fell more than 3 percent in morning trading.
Pretax income excluding those charges was $214 million, up
21 percent from $178 million a year earlier. CIT, which entered
and emerged from bankruptcy in late 2009, attributed the gain
primarily to lower funding costs and higher gains on asset
sales.
In a conference call with analysts, executives said gains
from asset sales are likely to fall going forward as the
company's inventory of unwanted loans decreases.
On a per-share basis, the New York-based lender, lost $2.22,
matching the consensus mean estimate of analysts surveyed by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Thain, who has been CEO since February 2010, has been
weaning CIT from reliance on high-cost debt. The company has
eliminated or refinanced more than $22 billion of expensive debt
since 2010 and last year created an online retail bank to gather
inexpensive deposits. In the first quarter, CIT redeemed $6.5
billion of debt and, for the first time since emerging from
bankruptcy, issued more than $1 billion of unsecured debt.
The New York-based lender also reported improvements in loan
chargeoffs and nonperforming loans, but average earnings assets
of $33 billion fell 2 percent during the quarter.
In another sign of improved credit quality, nonaccrual loans
on which CIT does not expect timely payment fell to $482 million
from $1.3 billion a year ago. However, the company set aside $43
million for potential future credit losses, more than double the
$16 million provision it took in the fourth quarter of 2011.
Chief Financial Officer Scott Parker said on the call that
the company was preparing for losses that naturally accompany
growth expected in its commercial loan portfolio.
CIT, which lends to small and medium-sized businesses that
do not qualify for traditional bank credit, recently revived
moribund commercial real estate and construction equipment
finance businesses.
The company continues to operate under an agreement
subjecting it to close scrutiny from the Federal Reserve Bank of
New York. The firm's bankruptcy led the U.S. government to lose
a $2.3 billion bailout loan it had provided during the financial
crisis.
CIT has "substantially satisfied" the conditions set by the
regulator and is waiting for the Fed to verify its work, Thain
said on the call. He declined to say when the regulator might
respond or lift remaining restrictions.
CIT has indicated a desire to buy a small bank to raise
cheap deposits to fund its loan and airplane and rail leasing
operations when the regulatory agreement ends. The company,
which also has not issued dividends or repurchased stock since
entering the agreement, opened an online bank at the end of last
year that now has deposits of more than $1.1 billion.
CIT's counterparty ratings were upgraded a notch during the
first quarter by Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Dun &
Bradstreet, but still remain at junk levels.
Thain received a $1.9 million cash bonus as part of his 2011
compensation to reflect in part progress in resolving the
regulatory issues, the company's compensation committee said in
an earlier filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Thain's compensation rose 23 percent to $8.2 million last year,
when CIT's net income fell to $28 million from $526 million in
2010.
The company, which in recent years booked losses from
accelerating bankruptcy-accounting charges, offered a mixed
outlook for its credit and growth fundamentals. Fee revenue in
the first quarter fell 46 percent from the fourth quarter of
2011 because of "very low" deliveries of airplanes and trains to
leasing customers, Parker said, adding that the company may need
to buy some more loan portfolios to achieve its fee goals.
Thain attributed the company's improved credit quality to
much stronger underwriting standards than it had under his
predecessor and to an improving economy. "Some of the very low
levels of chargeoffs and nonaccruals is a function of where we
are in the economic cycle," he said.
CIT's shares fell 3.4 percent to $37.86 in morning trading
on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock had been up 12.4
percent this year through the close of trading on Monday,
compared with an 8.7 percent gain for the S&P 500 index.
