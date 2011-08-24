* Thain's first market purchase of CIT shares
* Shares have fallen more than 30 percent this year
NEW YORK Aug 24 CIT Group Inc (CIT.N) Chief
Executive John Thain made his first-ever market purchases of
the company's battered stock on Tuesday, buying 40,000 shares
for $1.19 million, according to a regulatory filing.
Thain bought the shares in six trades at an average price
of $29.74 per share, boosting his personal holdings by 14
percent, according to the Wednesday filing.
The commercial lender's shares closed on Tuesday at $30.90,
close to their lowest level since February 2010. At midday on
Wednesday the shares were up nearly 1 percent at $31.19.
Share purchases by executives are often seen as a bullish
sign by investors, on the theory that executives have better
information about the profit potential for their company than
the average investor.
CIT's shares have fallen more than 30 percent this year as
hedge funds, including Paulson & Co and Greenlight Capital,
have sold their holdings.
Investors have retreated broadly from riskier companies as
the economy stalled and the banking industry grappled with
continued weak demand for loans.
In January CIT shares traded as high as $49, nearly double
their price when the company emerged from bankruptcy in
December 2009.
Thain would not comment on his purchases, according to a
company spokesman.
Thain's trades raised his holdings to 319,575 shares, or
0.16 percent of CIT's 200.6 million shares outstanding. Thain
acquired his prior stock as part of his compensation. The
former chief executive of Merrill Lynch and NYSE Euronext was
hired in February 2010 to turn around CIT, which collapsed
after venturing into subprime mortgage securities.
(Reporting by David Henry; editing by John Wallace)