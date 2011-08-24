* Thain's first market purchase of CIT shares

NEW YORK Aug 24 CIT Group Inc (CIT.N) Chief Executive John Thain made his first-ever market purchases of the company's battered stock on Tuesday, buying 40,000 shares for $1.19 million, according to a regulatory filing.

Thain bought the shares in six trades at an average price of $29.74 per share, boosting his personal holdings by 14 percent, according to the Wednesday filing.

The commercial lender's shares closed on Tuesday at $30.90, close to their lowest level since February 2010. At midday on Wednesday the shares were up nearly 1 percent at $31.19.

Share purchases by executives are often seen as a bullish sign by investors, on the theory that executives have better information about the profit potential for their company than the average investor.

CIT's shares have fallen more than 30 percent this year as hedge funds, including Paulson & Co and Greenlight Capital, have sold their holdings.

Investors have retreated broadly from riskier companies as the economy stalled and the banking industry grappled with continued weak demand for loans.

In January CIT shares traded as high as $49, nearly double their price when the company emerged from bankruptcy in December 2009.

Thain would not comment on his purchases, according to a company spokesman.

Thain's trades raised his holdings to 319,575 shares, or 0.16 percent of CIT's 200.6 million shares outstanding. Thain acquired his prior stock as part of his compensation. The former chief executive of Merrill Lynch and NYSE Euronext was hired in February 2010 to turn around CIT, which collapsed after venturing into subprime mortgage securities. (Reporting by David Henry; editing by John Wallace)