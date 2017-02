* Thain's first market purchase of CIT shares

* Shares have fallen more than 30 percent this year. (Adds closing share price and byline)

By David Henry

NEW YORK, Aug 24 CIT Group (CIT.N) Chief Executive John Thain made his first-ever market purchases of the company's battered stock on Tuesday, spending $1.19 million and boosting his personal holdings by 14 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Thain bought 40,000 shares in six trades at an average share price of $29.74. The commercial lender's shares closed on Tuesday at $30.90, close to its lowest level since February 2010. On Wednesday, the shares bounced back, rising 3.9 percent to close at $32.12.

Share purchases by executives are often seen as a bullish sign by investors, on the theory that executives have better information about the profit potential for their company than the average investor.

CIT's shares have fallen more than 30 percent this year as hedge funds including Paulson & Co and Greenlight Capital have sold their holdings.

Investors have retreated broadly from riskier companies as the economy stalled and the banking industry grappled with continued weak demand for loans.

In January the shares traded as high as $49, nearly double their price when the company emerged from bankruptcy in December 2009.

Thain would not comment on his purchases, according to a company spokesman.

Thain's trades raised his holdings to 319,575 shares, or 0.16 percent of CIT's 200.6 million shares outstanding. Thain acquired his prior stock as part of his compensation.

The former chief executive of Merrill Lynch and NYSE Euronext was hired in February 2010 to turn around the company which had collapsed after venturing into subprime mortgage securities. (Reporting by David Henry; Editing by John Wallace and Tim Dobbyn)