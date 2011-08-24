* Thain's first market purchase of CIT shares
(Adds closing share price and byline)
By David Henry
NEW YORK, Aug 24 CIT Group (CIT.N) Chief
Executive John Thain made his first-ever market purchases of
the company's battered stock on Tuesday, spending $1.19 million
and boosting his personal holdings by 14 percent, according to
a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Thain bought 40,000 shares in six trades at an average
share price of $29.74. The commercial lender's shares closed on
Tuesday at $30.90, close to its lowest level since February
2010. On Wednesday, the shares bounced back, rising 3.9 percent
to close at $32.12.
Share purchases by executives are often seen as a bullish
sign by investors, on the theory that executives have better
information about the profit potential for their company than
the average investor.
CIT's shares have fallen more than 30 percent this year as
hedge funds including Paulson & Co and Greenlight Capital have
sold their holdings.
Investors have retreated broadly from riskier companies as
the economy stalled and the banking industry grappled with
continued weak demand for loans.
In January the shares traded as high as $49, nearly double
their price when the company emerged from bankruptcy in
December 2009.
Thain would not comment on his purchases, according to a
company spokesman.
Thain's trades raised his holdings to 319,575 shares, or
0.16 percent of CIT's 200.6 million shares outstanding. Thain
acquired his prior stock as part of his compensation.
The former chief executive of Merrill Lynch and NYSE
Euronext was hired in February 2010 to turn around the company
which had collapsed after venturing into subprime mortgage
securities.
(Reporting by David Henry; Editing by John Wallace and Tim
Dobbyn)