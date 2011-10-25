* Q3 loss 8 cents/share vs profit 58 cents a year earlier
* Costs for early payments of debt hurt results
* Loan book $33.4 bln vs $34 bln at end of June
* CEO sees opportunity in asset sales by other lenders
By David Henry
Oct 25 CIT Group Inc (CIT.N), the business
lender led by John Thain, posted a quarterly loss due to debt
restructuring, but made enough new loans to stabilize its
long-shrinking loan book.
The third-quarter loss was $16 million, or 8 cents per
share, compared with a profit of $116 million, or 58 cents per
share, a year earlier.
The loss came largely from costs for repaying debt early
and from reduced accounting benefits stemming from adjustments
of balance sheet values following the company's 2009
bankruptcy.
After aggressively shrinking CIT's balance sheet to pay
down expensive debt, Thain is trying to lay a new foundation of
stable and cheaper funding from which to grow the loan book. He
is gathering deposits through an online bank, which costs CIT
less than issuing junk bonds or collecting deposits through
brokers.
But Thain, a former chief executive of Merrill Lynch and
what is now NYSE Euronext, faces big headwinds. Competition for
deposits is heavy and loan demand is relatively weak in a
sluggish economy.
CIT said on Tuesday it funded $1.9 billion in new loans and
leases in the third quarter, an increase of 8 percent from the
second quarter, but a slower rate of increase than the 30
percent reported three months ago.
Thain said he was pleased with the new business in light of
the slow economy.
"I think we can continue to demonstrate that we can grow
assets in an attractive way in a slow growth environment," he
said in a conference call with analysts.
The new business nearly offset the runoff of older assets
that has continued as borrowers repay existing loans and CIT
prunes the portfolio with asset sales.
Earning assets at the end of September totaled $33.4
billion, down from $34 billion at the end of June. That is a
smaller decrease than in prior quarters. Shortly after Thain
took over in February 2010, the company had $43.9 billion of
earning assets.
"CIT remains a work in progress," said Jeff Davis, an
analyst at Guggenheim Securities. "They are getting close to
the inflection point where it should start to grow."
Davis noted that distressed European banks are shrinking
their U.S. portfolios now and Thain raised the possibility CIT
might buy some of their loans.
"There are quite a number of portfolios for sale and we
believe that there will be pretty interesting and attractive
opportunities for us," Thain said.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a
loss 24 cents per share, but it was not clear immediately if
the results were comparable.
The stock closed down 3.8 percent at $34.45 in on the New
York Stock Exchange amid a broad decline in shares of lenders.
WIDER MARGINS
Excluding the accounting adjustments and early payment
fees, the company said its lending margin, or the difference
between its cost of funds and its yield from assets, was 1.60
percent in the third quarter, up from 1.45 percent in the
second quarter and 0.95 percent a year earlier. The company's
target for the margin is 3 percent to 4 percent.
Since taking over, Thain has repaid billions of dollars of
onerous debt, improved lending margins and made some new loans.
But analysts say CIT is still not making enough money to cover
operating costs, much less earn a high enough return on capital
to stand on its own.
The latest results reflected costs of $169 million for debt
repayments and benefits of $95 million from fresh start
accounting adjustments, which stem from the reset of CIT assets
and liabilities values when it came out of bankruptcy in
December 2009.
Earlier this month CIT began issuing certificates of
deposit over the Internet, where it is far behind the more
developed online banks of better known companies, including
Ally Financial, Discover Financial Services (DFS.N), American
Express Co (AXP.N) and Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N).
Thain has said that, even if CIT raises only a few billion
dollars over the Internet, the funding will be helpful
diversification and will also win favor from regulators. The
Federal Reserve Bank of New York continues to oversee many of
the company's decisions because of its collapse.
CIT, once the biggest independent commercial lender in the
United States, filed for bankruptcy in November 2009 after
making investments in subprime mortgage loans and being shut
out of short-term funding markets. It failed in spite of
receiving an initial bailout from the U.S. government.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; editing by Derek
Caney, John Wallace and Andre Grenon)