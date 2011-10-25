* Q3 loss 8 cents/share vs profit 58 cents a year earlier

* Costs for early payments of debt hurt results

* Loan book $33.4 bln vs $34 bln at end of June

* CEO sees opportunity in asset sales by other lenders (Adds closing stock price)

By David Henry

Oct 25 CIT Group Inc (CIT.N), the business lender led by John Thain, posted a quarterly loss due to debt restructuring, but made enough new loans to stabilize its long-shrinking loan book.

The third-quarter loss was $16 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with a profit of $116 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

The loss came largely from costs for repaying debt early and from reduced accounting benefits stemming from adjustments of balance sheet values following the company's 2009 bankruptcy.

After aggressively shrinking CIT's balance sheet to pay down expensive debt, Thain is trying to lay a new foundation of stable and cheaper funding from which to grow the loan book. He is gathering deposits through an online bank, which costs CIT less than issuing junk bonds or collecting deposits through brokers.

But Thain, a former chief executive of Merrill Lynch and what is now NYSE Euronext, faces big headwinds. Competition for deposits is heavy and loan demand is relatively weak in a sluggish economy.

CIT said on Tuesday it funded $1.9 billion in new loans and leases in the third quarter, an increase of 8 percent from the second quarter, but a slower rate of increase than the 30 percent reported three months ago.

Thain said he was pleased with the new business in light of the slow economy.

"I think we can continue to demonstrate that we can grow assets in an attractive way in a slow growth environment," he said in a conference call with analysts.

The new business nearly offset the runoff of older assets that has continued as borrowers repay existing loans and CIT prunes the portfolio with asset sales.

Earning assets at the end of September totaled $33.4 billion, down from $34 billion at the end of June. That is a smaller decrease than in prior quarters. Shortly after Thain took over in February 2010, the company had $43.9 billion of earning assets.

"CIT remains a work in progress," said Jeff Davis, an analyst at Guggenheim Securities. "They are getting close to the inflection point where it should start to grow."

Davis noted that distressed European banks are shrinking their U.S. portfolios now and Thain raised the possibility CIT might buy some of their loans.

"There are quite a number of portfolios for sale and we believe that there will be pretty interesting and attractive opportunities for us," Thain said.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a loss 24 cents per share, but it was not clear immediately if the results were comparable.

The stock closed down 3.8 percent at $34.45 in on the New York Stock Exchange amid a broad decline in shares of lenders.

WIDER MARGINS

Excluding the accounting adjustments and early payment fees, the company said its lending margin, or the difference between its cost of funds and its yield from assets, was 1.60 percent in the third quarter, up from 1.45 percent in the second quarter and 0.95 percent a year earlier. The company's target for the margin is 3 percent to 4 percent.

Since taking over, Thain has repaid billions of dollars of onerous debt, improved lending margins and made some new loans. But analysts say CIT is still not making enough money to cover operating costs, much less earn a high enough return on capital to stand on its own.

The latest results reflected costs of $169 million for debt repayments and benefits of $95 million from fresh start accounting adjustments, which stem from the reset of CIT assets and liabilities values when it came out of bankruptcy in December 2009.

Earlier this month CIT began issuing certificates of deposit over the Internet, where it is far behind the more developed online banks of better known companies, including Ally Financial, Discover Financial Services (DFS.N), American Express Co (AXP.N) and Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N).

Thain has said that, even if CIT raises only a few billion dollars over the Internet, the funding will be helpful diversification and will also win favor from regulators. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York continues to oversee many of the company's decisions because of its collapse.

CIT, once the biggest independent commercial lender in the United States, filed for bankruptcy in November 2009 after making investments in subprime mortgage loans and being shut out of short-term funding markets. It failed in spite of receiving an initial bailout from the U.S. government. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; editing by Derek Caney, John Wallace and Andre Grenon)