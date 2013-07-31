(Corrects to show CIT is in negotiations with JC Penney, not vendors, paragraph 2)

July 31 The tightened credit terms now being offered by CIT Group Inc to small vendors supplying J.C. Penney Co Inc only affects future shipments, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

The commercial lender and J.C. Penney are still in negotiations, according to the source, who declined to be identified as the negotiations are private.

CIT and J.C. Penney were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)