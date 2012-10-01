* Targeting refinery investments in sub-Saharan Africa
* Citadel unit to refurbish northern Ugandan rail line
By Drazen Jorgic
NAIROBI, Oct 1 Egypt's Citadel Capital could be
an investor in Uganda's proposed $2.5 billion oil refinery
project, the Egyptian private equity firm's managing director
said.
Uganda, east Africa's third-largest economy, has said it
intends to build a refinery once it starts producing crude oil,
and it recently raised its estimated oil reserves to 3.5 billion
barrels from 2.5 billion barrels.
Citadel secured $3.7 billion in financing for an Egyptian
petroleum refinery project in June, and the firm's managing
director Karim Sadek said the company is now looking at refining
potential deals in sub-Saharan Africa, including Uganda.
"Yes, we would be interested," Sadek told Reuters in
Nairobi, where he addressed a business club. "We know very well
what's happening on the Ugandan oil side and we've had
discussions before."
He said Citadel never invests in projects without a local
partner, and he would not be drawn on the size of the investment
the private equity group might make since the refinery plans are
still in their infancy.
Uganda has outlined plans to build a refinery in Hoima,
about 220 km west of its capital Kampala, and in July the
government said it was aiming to take up to a 40 percent stake
in the plant with a private investor acquiring the remaining 60
percent. ID:nL6E8IK55Y]
Uganda says it wants a facility with a maximum output of
120,000 barrels per day before production can commence, and that
it intends to develop the project in phases, starting with a
refining capacity of 20,000 barrels.
However, UK oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil, which
operates in Uganda and would have its own output refined there,
sees a plant with capacity of 60,000 as more viable to attract
investors.
Sadek, who is confident the two sides will reach a
compromise, said a major impetus behind Uganda's desire to
develop its own refining capabilities is an inadequate transport
infrastructure.
Uganda currently imports all its fuel, and its policy to
become self sufficient was given added urgency by extreme
shortages suffered when transport routes from the Indian Ocean
were blocked during post-election violence in Kenya in 2008.
Citadel, which has $9.5 billion in investments across Middle
East and Africa, is already present in Uganda as the majority
owner of Rift Valley Railways (RVR), the track operator of the
Kenya-Uganda railway line, which stretches 930km from the Indian
Ocean port of Mombasa to Kampala.
Sadek said RVR hopes to start refurbishing a northern branch
of Uganda's railways which has been derelict for more than 25
years and passes around 90km from the South Sudanese border,
compared with currently useable lines nearly 500km from the main
crossing into South Sudan.
"(The refurbishment is) a game changer for transport
efficiencies for South Sudan because today South Sudan either
trucks all the way from Mombasa or from the end of the rail,
wherever that is," he said.
"It will have a huge impact on costs of everything."
(Editing by James Macharia and Hans-Juergen Peters)