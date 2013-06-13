UPDATE 2-Suez says GE water treatment business would be a good buy
* Share price down 3 pct (Adds comment by CEO on more cost cutting, share price fall)
NEW YORK, June 13 Citadel LLC has hired Jeff Martin, head of Citigroup Inc.'s Automated Trading Desk, to head sales for its market-making unit, the companies said on Thursday.
Martin, chief executive of ATD, Citi's equities market-making unit, is leaving the bank on Thursday and will probably start at Citadel in late August or early September, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Shane Swanson, who was a top executive at ATD prior to Citi's $680 million purchase of the broker-dealer in 2007 and then went on to help start a short-lived high-frequency trading firm, Eladian Partners, recently returned as president of the ATD. The sources said that Swanson's return was unrelated to Martin's departure.
* Share price down 3 pct (Adds comment by CEO on more cost cutting, share price fall)
* Outgoing Novo Nordisk North America head Riis said he taking the role of Chief Executive of Danish emergency services group Falck
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy in a market that accounts for more than half its sales.