Oct 13 A former employee of Citadel LLC, a Chicago-based hedge fund firm, was arrested and charged for allegedly stealing sensitive computer trade secrets from the company for his own personal use, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

Yihao Pu was charged with theft of trade secrets in a complaint filed with Illinois district court, Patrick Fitzgerald, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, said on Thursday.

Pu appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maria Valdez and was ordered to remain in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Friday, DOJ said.

DOJ said that a complaint contains only charges and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)