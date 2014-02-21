By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 21 Citadel Securities, one of the
top market makers in U.S. stocks and listed stock options, said
on Friday that volume on its off-exchange trading platform,
Citadel Connect, has nearly tripled in the past year, making it
one of the largest U.S. dark pools.
Dark pools, like exchanges, match buyers and sellers of
stocks, but do so anonymously, and pre-trade information is not
disclosed.
On an average day in January, 72 million shares traded
through Citadel Connect, up from an average of 25 million a year
earlier, the unit of Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel LLC said.
It was the first time Citadel reported statistics for the venue.
Just a few weeks ago, the trading venue - where Citadel
makes active retail orders it has taken the other side of
available to institutional investors and other firms - did not
even have a name, and was referred to as Citadel's IOC Gateway,
for "immediate or cancel."
As a market maker, Citadel provides liquidity to the market
by taking the other side of trades, executing around one of
every four retail trades in U.S.-listed equities.
By making those retail trades, which were immediately
executable, available to institutional traders and other market
makers in its dark pool, it opens up liquidity that might not
have been available otherwise, said Jamil Nazarali, head of
Citadel's retail and institutional market making division.
"You can't have two market orders just hit. It's like two
bullets flying through - one of them has to be passive and the
other active - that's the only way you could cross," he said.
"Instead of crossing the two market orders, we do the next
best thing, we bridge the liquidity by buying from one and later
selling to another."
Nearly 40 percent of U.S. equity trades take place away from
public exchanges in dark pools or through internalization, which
is when a firm like Citadel takes the other side of a trade.
Dark pools began as a way for institutional firms to trade
very large orders without tipping off the wider market, which
could drive up the cost of their trade. But in recent years, the
size of trades in dark pools has become smaller, comparable with
exchanges, partly because many large orders are now broken into
smaller pieces to be executed, and partly because more firms
look to dark pools to avoid exchange fees.
Trades in Citadel Connect occur at the best bid and offer
price offered by exchanges, though some occur at better prices.
The average size of trades on the platform is around 240 shares,
similar to the average on public exchanges.
There are around 45 U.S. dark pools and as many as 200
broker-dealer-run internalizers. Some of the largest dark pools
include Credit Suisse's Crossfinder and KCG Holdings'
Knight Link, which is comparable to Citadel Connect.
Very few stock orders that retail investors place with their
brokers, such as Charles Schwab Corp, TD Ameritrade
, or Fidelity, go through public stock exchanges, such
as IntercontinentalExchange Group's New York Stock
Exchange. Instead, the brokers send the orders to other
brokerage firms like or Citadel, or KCG, which trade against the
incoming orders, and then send the leftovers to other
internalizers, dark pools, or as a last resort, exchanges.
By doing this, the retail brokers not only avoid paying fees
to the exchanges for active orders, but actually receive trading
rebates from the off-exchange trading venues.