BRIEF-Plaza Centers completes sale of David House, Budapest
* One of its wholly owned subsidiaries has concluded sale of David House in Budapest, Hungary for circa 3.2 million euros ($3.37 million)
CAIRO, July 22 Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital said on Sunday its net loss in the first quarter had widened 43 percent from a year earlier to $26.4 million.
It said assets under management had risen 4.9 percent to $4.4 billion in the 12 months to end-March 2012.
"Setting aside the net effect of one-time fees related to Citadel Capital's refinanced debt and the OPIC-backed facility, the firm would have recorded a 9 percent narrowing of its consolidated loss," the company said in an emailed statement.
The company said that during the quarter it had drawn down $81.3 million from a $150 million facility it had received from United States' Overseas Investment Corporation (OPIC).
Citadel's share was trading 0.3 percent higher at 11:00 a.m. (0900 GMT) (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, February 21 (Fitch) Ghana's disclosure of unreported expenditure and the resulting failure to hit the 2016 fiscal deficit target highlights substantial risk to the country's public finances, Fitch Ratings says. Public finances are an important ratings weakness, but we think the new government is committed to fiscal adjustment under Ghana's IMF programme. The Negative Outlook on Ghana's 'B' sovereign rating reflect
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Commerzbank AG's (CBK) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+' and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The IDRs of CBK are driven by its VR, which reflects CBK's modest profitability, so