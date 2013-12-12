UPDATE 1-CERAWEEK-Foreign buyers eye U.S. pipeline investments in hunt for steady yields
* Trump's promised policies could stir buying (Adds more details about tax considerations, paragraph 12)
CAIRO Dec 12 Egypt's Citadel Capital said on Thursday its consolidated net loss for the third quarter narrowed by 38.3 percent to 82.7 million Egyptian pounds ($12.01 million) from 134 million pounds last year.
Citadel Capital, a holding company with $9.5 billion under control, has suffered losses over the past two years, partly due to economic turmoil in the Arab world. ($1 = 6.8868 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)
HOUSTON, March 9 Foreign institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, are studying investments in the U.S. interstate oil and gas pipeline network as a way to obtain recurring returns in a low interest-rate environment.
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.