CAIRO Dec 12 Egypt's Citadel Capital said on Thursday its consolidated net loss for the third quarter narrowed by 38.3 percent to 82.7 million Egyptian pounds ($12.01 million) from 134 million pounds last year.

Citadel Capital, a holding company with $9.5 billion under control, has suffered losses over the past two years, partly due to economic turmoil in the Arab world. ($1 = 6.8868 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)