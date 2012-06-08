* David Hensle was head of quantitative credit unit
* Hensle replaced by Jamey Thompson
By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, June 8 Ken Griffin's Citadel
Investment Group dismissed a high-level credit trader in April,
even though his portfolio had recorded gains for the year,
according to two people familiar with the departure.
David Hensle, who was the head of the quantitative credit
business, left the Chicago-based hedge fund in mid-April.
Citadel confirmed Hensle's departure but declined further
comment. Efforts to reach Hensle through the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology alumni association were not immediately
successful.
The quantitative credit unit invests in various systematic
credit trading strategies and in credit instruments such as
bonds, single-name credit default swaps (CDS) and index CDS in
the United States and Europe.
The group is now being run by Jamey Thompson, a portfolio
manager in the credit business who joined Citadel in 2008. The
firm's fundamental credit group has been folded into Thompson's
unit in recent months.
The credit books contribute to Citadel's flagship funds,
Kensington and Wellington, which have gained about 7.5 percent
for the year through May, according to a person familiar with
the numbers.
Hensle's credit portfolio was in positive territory at the
time he was let go, according to the source, and the portfolio
had recorded flat to slightly positive gains in 2011.
Hensle, who previously headed the U.S. liquid structured
credit market-making unit at Bank of America Corp,
joined Citadel in 2006.
In 2009 he and another manager, Becket Wolf, replaced
structured credit head Chris Boas, who had been elevated to the
role of global head of credit markets in the firm's securities
business, which itself was later shuttered. Boas left Citadel in
early 2011.
It has been a volatile few years for Griffin's firm, which
manages $12 billion in assets. Its main funds lost roughly 50
percent during the financial crisis and Griffin's dream to build
an investment bank alongside the hedge fund to rival Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley ended before it
had begun in 2011.
This year, Griffin has had better results for investors. In
January, he said Citadel's flagship Kensington and Wellington
funds had fully recovered from the steep losses incurred during
the financial crisis.
(Reporting By Katya Wachtel)