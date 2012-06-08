* David Hensle was head of quantitative credit unit
* Hensle replaced by Jamey Thompson
(Adds comment from Citadel, performance numbers, detail on
fundamental credit)
By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK, June 8 Ken Griffin's Citadel
Investment Group dismissed a high-level credit trader in April,
even though his portfolio had recorded gains for the year,
according to two people familiar with the departure.
David Hensle, who was the head of the quantitative credit
business, left the Chicago-based hedge fund in mid-April.
"After the financial crisis of 2008, Citadel commenced a
wind-down of illiquid structured credit products that David
oversaw, and that was completed at end of 2011," said Devon
Spurgeon, a spokesperson for Citadel, commenting on Hensle's
departure.
Efforts to reach Hensle through the Massachusetts Institute
of Technology alumni association were not immediately
successful.
The quantitative credit unit invests in various systematic
credit trading strategies and in credit instruments such as
bonds, single-name credit default swaps (CDS) and index CDS in
the United States and Europe.
The group is now being run by Jamey Thompson, a portfolio
manager in the credit business who joined Citadel in 2008.
Individuals that were in the firm's fundamental credit group
have folded into Thompson's unit in recent months, as part of a
reorganization of the credit business.
The quantitative credit book contributes to Citadel's
flagship funds, Kensington and Wellington, which have gained
about 7.5 percent for the year through May, according to a
person familiar with the numbers.
Hensle's credit portfolio was in positive territory at the
time he was let go, according to the source, and the portfolio
had recorded flat to slightly positive gains in 2011.
Hensle, who previously headed the U.S. liquid structured
credit market-making unit at Bank of America Corp,
joined Citadel in 2006.
In 2009 he and another manager, Becket Wolf, replaced
structured credit head Chris Boas, who had been elevated to the
role of global head of credit markets in the firm's securities
business, which itself was later shuttered. Boas left Citadel in
early 2011.
It has been a volatile few years for Griffin's firm, which
manages $12 billion in assets. Its main funds lost roughly 50
percent during the financial crisis and Griffin's dream to build
an investment bank alongside the hedge fund to rival Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley ended before it
had begun in 2011.
This year, Griffin has had much better results for
investors. In January, he said Citadel's flagship Kensington and
Wellington funds had fully recovered from the steep losses
incurred during the financial crisis. The hedge fund returned 63
percent in 2009, 11 percent in 2010, and 20 percent in 2011,
when hedge funds on average lost 5 percent.
(Reporting By Katya Wachtel)