April 4 Stephen Luparello, a former top official
at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will join
Citadel Securities as general counsel in May, the firm said on
Tuesday.
Luparello, 58, stepped down in January as head of the SEC's
Trading and Markets division, which oversees exchanges and
brokerages.
Citadel Securities, the trading arm of Citadel LLC, which
also runs a hedge fund, is a top global market maker for stocks,
fixed income, options, exchange-traded funds and foreign
exchange.
Luparello will manage all legal matters related to Citadel
Securities and will report to Chief Legal Officer Shawn Fagan, a
spokesman for the firm said.
Luparello will join several other former regulatory
officials hired by Citadel in the past year.
In September the Chicago-based firm hired Gregg Berman, who
had been one of the SEC's lead investigators on the causes of
the 2010 flash crash.
In June, Citadel hired Glen Nixon, who had headed a platform
called Midas that the SEC uses to monitor the markets. The same
month, it hired John Malitzis from Wall Street watchdog the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, where he was executive
vice president for market regulation. Citadel also hired another
former senior FINRA regulator, Nick Maslavets, who had headed a
surveillance unit at that agency.
Luparello was previously a partner at law firm WilmerHale.
Prior to that, he spent 16 years at FINRA and its predecessor.
