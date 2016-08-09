NEW YORK Aug 9 Kevin Genda, a senior executive
at Cerberus Capital Management, plans to leave the $30 billion
investment firm, chief operating officer and general counsel
Mark Neporent said in a statement to Reuters Tuesday.
Genda joined Cerberus in 1995 and is a senior managing
director and chairman of firm's U.S. lending business.
"Kevin has played an important role in the growth and
evolution of Cerberus Business Finance as a premier, highly
respected and successful middle-market lending business,"
Neporent said in the statement.
Neporent added that Dan Wolf, who has been running Cerberus'
lending business with Genda for nearly 20 years, and other
senior professionals will continue to lead the unit.
Genda will depart Cerberus in August and plans to eventually
start his own firm, according to a person familiar with the
situation. Genda did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne)