NEW YORK Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.

Peng Zhao is the new CEO of Citadel Securities, according to a statement from Griffin.

"I want to thank Kevin Turner for his leadership and the lasting impact he made on our firm," Griffin wrote. "Kevin has made important contributions across many areas of Citadel Securities."

Turner, previously the chief operating officer of Microsoft Corp., issued his own statement through Citadel.

"I want to thank Ken Griffin for his friendship and support, and for the opportunity to be a part of one of the most respected financial services companies in the world," he said.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne and John McCrank)