NEW YORK Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken
Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief
executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a
spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.
Peng Zhao is the new CEO of Citadel Securities, according to
a statement from Griffin.
"I want to thank Kevin Turner for his leadership and the
lasting impact he made on our firm," Griffin wrote. "Kevin has
made important contributions across many areas of Citadel
Securities."
Turner, previously the chief operating officer of Microsoft
Corp., issued his own statement through Citadel.
"I want to thank Ken Griffin for his friendship and support,
and for the opportunity to be a part of one of the most
respected financial services companies in the world," he said.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne and John McCrank)