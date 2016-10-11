BOSTON Oct 11 Global investment firm Citadel on
Tuesday said it has hired Julie Andreeff Jensen as its chief
corporate affairs and communications officer.
Jensen joins Citadel, which invests some $25 billion in
assets, from advisory firm Brunswick Group, where she helped
build and lead the firm's Washington, D.C., office. She will
start at Citadel on Dec. 5 and replace Katie Spring, who left in
August after nearly a decade in the position.
Jensen earned her undergraduate and law degrees from
American University and previously worked on political
campaigns, including President Barack Obama's 2008 election.
Among other initiatives, Citadel, which celebrated its 25th
anniversary last year, has recently been busy hiring staff for
Aptigon, its new stock-trading unit run by Richard Schimel.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bill Trott)