BOSTON Oct 11 Global investment firm Citadel on Tuesday said it has hired Julie Andreeff Jensen as its chief corporate affairs and communications officer.

Jensen joins Citadel, which invests some $25 billion in assets, from advisory firm Brunswick Group, where she helped build and lead the firm's Washington, D.C., office. She will start at Citadel on Dec. 5 and replace Katie Spring, who left in August after nearly a decade in the position.

Jensen earned her undergraduate and law degrees from American University and previously worked on political campaigns, including President Barack Obama's 2008 election.

Among other initiatives, Citadel, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year, has recently been busy hiring staff for Aptigon, its new stock-trading unit run by Richard Schimel. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bill Trott)