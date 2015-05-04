May 4 Three Hong Kong employees recently left
Citadel LLC after the hedge fund cut jobs on its macro trading
desk, Bloomberg reported, citing a company spokeswoman.
Fund managers Kevin Quek and Teck Hui Wee and senior
associate Justin Chow left in April, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1AzniwN)
Citadel, run by billionaire Ken Griffin, has roared back
after its main funds lost roughly 50 percent during the
financial crisis.
The departures came as the company wound down portions of
the desk globally, letting some people go and moving others into
its fixed-income business, Bloomberg reported, citing Katie
Spring, a Chicago-based spokeswoman.
Citadel did not respond to a request for comment outside
regular business hours.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)