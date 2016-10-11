Oct 11, Citadel Securities LLC said on Tuesday it has hired Haddon Kirk, who has been head of exchange-traded funds trading for UBS AG's U.S. investment bank.
Kirk is joining Citadel in a senior role focused on massive "block" trades of the funds, a company executive told Reuters. He starts Oct 31.
The company's securities dealing division says it trades 18 percent of U.S. ETFs by share volume. Many such trades are negotiated and conducted in private. The Chicago-based company, run by Kenneth Griffin, is also known for its hedge fund.
A UBS spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by David Gregorio)
