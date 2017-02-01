NEW YORK Feb 1 Jeffrey Runnfeldt has left
Citadel LLC due to a consolidation of the Chicago-based
hedge-fund firm's stock-picking divisions, spokesman Zia Ahmed
said.
Runnfeldt was head of Ravelin Capital, a business that was
moved into Citadel's global equities unit, the firm said in a
written statement on Wednesday.
"This decision will further strengthen Global Equities by
incorporating the best ideas and strongest talent from Ravelin,"
the statement said.
Runnfeldt declined to comment. The news was first reported
by Bloomberg.
This is Runnfeldt's second departure from Citadel. He was
co-head of global equities before leaving in 2012 and returned
in 2015 to launch Ravelin in San Francisco.
The firm's stock picking personnel are now broken into three
units, down from four: Citadel Global Equities, led by Mark
Stainton; Surveyor Capital, led by Todd Barker; and Aptigon
Capital, led by Richard Schimel.
Citadel, founded and run by Chicago billionaire Ken Griffin,
manages about $26 billion in hedge fund assets. It is known for
generating average annual returns of nearly 20 percent, but its
main Wellington fund produced a gain of 5 percent net of fees in
2016. Read more on Citadel's performance here: (reut.rs/2jPY3W1)
Citadel's separate market-making division, Citadel
Securities LLC, also changed chief executive officers on Jan.
27.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Lauren Tara
LaCapra; Editing by Bernard Orr)