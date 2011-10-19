BRIEF-State Street Corp reports a 6.81 pct passive stake in Polaris Industries
* State Street Corp reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in polaris industries inc as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k4GuQM) Further company coverage:
DUBAI Oct 19 Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital has completed a $175.6 million capital increase, adding $120 million in fresh capital to its balance sheet, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The rights issue, which was approved by shareholders and the Egyptian regulators in August, is the first of several steps the company is taking to add $200 million to its coffers, Chairman Ahmed Heikal said.
He said the extra capital will help the company weather an expected 12 to 18 months of turbulence ahead, and can be used for growth once the business climate improves.
Earlier this month, Citadel raised 438 million Egyptian pounds ($73.5 million) in a rights issue that was 41.72 percent subscribed.
Citadel's portfolio includes companies like Nile Valley Petroleum, an oil and gas exploration company in Sudan, and Taqa Arabia, a Middle Eastern energy distribution group. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Writing by Shaheen Pasha; Editing by Rachna Uppal)
* Gil Shwed, CEO of Check Point Software, reports 17.8 percent passive stake in Check Point Software Technologies as of DEC 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lrOMEC) Further company coverage:
* Index Venture Associates III Ltd reports a 5.42 percent passive stake in Egalet Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kIGt78) Further company coverage: