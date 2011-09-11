CAIRO, Sept 11 Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital said on Sunday it had completed a $70 million capital increase for its Africa Railways investment vehicle.

Citadel, with $8.7 billion investments under its control, said the increase brought Africa Railways' total paid-in capital to $110 million.

Africa Railways, Citadel's platform for investing in the African rail transportation sector, will use proceeds from the capital increase to fund portfolio company Rift Valley Railways.

Rift Valley Railways has a 25-year concession to operate a century-old rail line linking the Indian Ocean port of Mombasa in Kenya to the interior of Kenya and Uganda, including Kampala.

Africa Railways is the largest shareholder in Rift Valley Railways and has management rights. Citadel Capital and its partners own a stake in Africa Railways exceeding 51 percent, also including management rights.