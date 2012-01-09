(Adds further details, background)
DUBAI, JAN 9 - Egyptian private equity firm Citadel
Capital said on Monday it is selling National
Petroleum Co Egypt (NPC Egypt) to Canadian-listed company Sea
Dragon Energy Inc in a cash and stock deal valued at
$147.5 million.
Sea Dragon, an exploration and development company, will pay
$60 million in cash and issue 350 million shares to the Citadel
fund which owns NPC Egypt, Golden Crescent Investments, at 25
cents per share, Citadel said in a statement.
"This is the first of several transactions to which we have
alluded in recent months that will see Citadel Capital
rationalise its portfolio through the divestiture of some
non-core investments," Citadel's chairman and founder Ahmed
Heikal said in the statement.
Sea Dragon is currently engaged in the exploration and
development of two concessions in Egypt, the statement said.
Citadel, with more than $9 billion of investments under
control, owns a 15.05 percent direct stake in Golden Crescent
and the rest is owned by limited partners. Sea Dragon and
Golden Crescent expect the deal to close in late February or
early March, the statement said.
Citadel's portfolio also includes Nile Valley Petroleum, an
oil and gas exploration company in Sudan, and energy
distribution group Taqa Arabia.
Egypt's popular uprising knocked confidence in the country's
economy, sent inward investment tumbling and made it harder to
raise money for new industrial projects.
Citadel held sale talks with Dubai firm Abraaj Capital last
year but the talks fell through in July after Abraaj pulled out.
The firm completed a $176 million rights issue in October.
