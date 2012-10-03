CAIRO Oct 3 Egyptian private equity firm Citadel Capital said on Wednesday its consolidated second-quarter net loss narrowed to 124.2 million Egyptian pounds ($20.36 million) from a previously stated 180.5 million pounds a year earlier.

The firm, which focuses on the Middle East and Africa, said revenue during the quarter was a negative 63.8 million pounds compared to a previously stated 117.9 million pounds in the second quarter of 2011.

Assets under management increased by $228.8 million to $3.6 billion. ($1 = 6.0993 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr)