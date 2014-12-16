Dec 16 Citgo Petroleum Corp, Venezuela's U.S.
oil refining unit, has received revised bids from at least four
bidders, some which have valued the company at more than $10
billion, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Pricing at the top range of bids and tumbling oil prices
could make the cash-strapped Venezuelan government less
ambiguous towards divesting Citgo. An Oct. 26 El Universal
newspaper interview with Venezuelan Finance Minister Rodolfo
Marco in which he said Citgo's sale "has been ruled out" stirred
confusion among interested parties.
The companies that made bids in December include Marathon
Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp,
HollyFrontier Corp and a consortium of TPG Capital LP
and Riverstone Holdings LLC, the people familiar with the matter
said. They asked not to be identified because the matter is
confidential.
They said some bids came in at more than $10 billion while
others were below $7 billion. Bidders have taken different views
on the fluctuating value of crude oil held at the refineries,
future crude oil purchases from OPEC member Venezuela and
potential environmental liabilities, the people said.
Citgo declined to comment.
Citgo runs three refineries in the United States with a
total capacity of 750,000 barrels per day. The party that
acquires all of them would have major refining capacity in the
U.S. Midwest and on the Gulf Coast, benefiting from a boom in
U.S. oil production.
Lazard Ltd, the investment bank hired by Venezuela's
state-run PDVSA to explore a sale of Citgo, has not told bidders
if there will be an additional round of bids, the people
familiar with the matter said.
Representatives for Lazard, PDVSA, Marathon Petroleum and
HollyFrontier did not return requests for comment.
Representatives for TPG, Valero and Riverstone declined to
comment.
A first round of bids this fall attracted other contenders
including India's Reliance Industries Ltd and PBF
Energy Inc. Those parties are no longer in the running,
the people said.
Venezuela faces a string of international arbitration cases
as a result of nationalizations under the late President Hugo
Chavez's socialist government. A sale of the U.S. refineries
would eliminate the possibility of them being seized should a
court rule against Venezuela.
ConocoPhillips said last month in a Texas court
filing that the Venezuelan government is using the sale of Citgo
to hinder ConocoPhillips' ability to collect an expected
arbitration award after its oil assets were nationalized in
Venezuela in 2007.
Citgo pays out hefty dividends to its owner, state-owned oil
company PDVSA. Lower oil prices are adding to Venezuela's debt
woes because they weigh on the revenue it generates from oil
production, making it more open to raising cash via a sale of
Citgo.
Citgo's U.S. refineries are in Lemont, Illinois; Lake
Charles, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi, Texas. Citgo also has 48
oil terminals. PDVSA also has a 50 percent stake in the
Chalmette refinery in Louisiana alongside Exxon Mobil Corp
, which owns the rest.
(Reporting by Mike Stone and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York
and Marianna Parraga in Houston, Texas; Editing by Grant McCool)